MILTON, Del.- Frantic Frets Music and Antiques is asking local musicians to come together. The music store is part of a new initiative, asking musicians to use their artistic talent to raise money for those overseas.
Delmarva Artists for Ukrainian Relief was created by local musicians. Mary Knight, co-owner of Frantic Frets Music and Antiques, has roots to Ukraine. Her father was born there 100 years ago.
"He served overseas in Korea as an army photographer. He was sending supplies and correspondence back and forth with his family...I was very proud to see them standing up the Russians. Ukrainian people have been oppressed for decades. My family in Ukraine owned farm land but it didn't really belong to them, it belonged to Russia," said Knight.
Now she and her husband are using what they know, music, to send support over seas. Delmarva Artists for Ukrainian Relief has a goal of raising 5 thousand dollars by the end of March. Local musician Christine Havrilla is helping facilitate the effort. Her sister worked in Ukraine years ago.
"She has friends who are boots on the ground over in Ukraine right now. They are at the border providing supplies, shelter. The situation there is dire," said Knight.
All the money raised will go to their fund. Knight's husband, Al Frantic, is donating all the tips from his live performances to the fund. You can donate cash or change in a bucket inside the shop, or donate online. Musicians can also work with the music shop to set up a livestream online, where they can play music to raise money.
If you are a musician interested in doing a live stream to raise money, contact Frantic Frets Music and Antiques. Click here to see more and donate online.