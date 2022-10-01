Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Cape May County in New Jersey and Sussex County in Delaware. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...With moderate tidal flooding, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coastal flooding may linger into Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... During coastal flooding, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/02 AM 5.1 0.5 1.4 None 02/02 PM 6.9 2.2 2.0 Minor 03/03 AM 6.6 2.0 3.0 Minor 03/04 PM 7.8 3.2 2.9 Moderate 04/04 AM 6.2 1.5 2.6 Minor Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/01 AM 4.6 0.6 1.1 None 02/02 PM 6.2 2.2 1.7 Minor 03/02 AM 5.7 1.7 2.4 Minor 03/03 PM 6.9 2.9 2.4 Moderate 04/03 AM 5.2 1.2 1.9 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/01 AM 5.3 0.2 1.3 None 02/02 PM 7.1 2.0 1.8 Minor 03/02 AM 6.6 1.5 2.8 Minor 03/03 PM 8.1 3.0 2.9 Moderate 04/03 AM 6.2 1.1 2.4 Minor &&