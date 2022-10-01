SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.-Remnants of Hurricane Ian were not gentle on the coast as it passed over Delmarva. Storms Friday night into Saturday morning brought heavy rain. But the biggest damage along the Delaware beaches came from the heavy wind.
Saturday morning, some side streets along Bethany Beach saw heavy flooding. Waves reached all the way to the dunes, from Rehoboth Beach to Bethany Beach. Heavy wind created significant erosion along the coast.
As the storms surge on, this could only be the start to a few days of storm damage.