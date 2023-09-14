Delmarva businesses experience staffing shortage

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Business owners on Delmarva said they are having trouble hiring as the offseason approaches.
Every year, high school and college students going back to school leaves empty spots in many businesses across the county.
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce said staffing struggles have been around for a long time.
"Workforce housing is just not here," President and CEO of the Chamber Carol Everhart said.
Everhart said housing new hires is always one of the biggest struggles local businesses have when approaching the hiring process.
Rachel Smyth has dealt with hiring struggles for many years at her cafe in Bethany Beach, but this year is the first in many that she isn't suffering.
"This year we're very lucky. We have a couple of students that are doing online high school, so they're able to come couple of days a week and then I have some year rounders," Smyth said.
Smyth described a feeling of relief without the usual staffing struggle this year.