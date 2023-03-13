SALISBURY, Md. - The Delmarva Chicken Festival will return in 2023 to celebrate the 100 anniversary of the first dedicated broiler chicken farm on Delmarva. The festival, set to take place on Oct. 7 at the Arthur Perdue Stadium, will be free and open to the public.
The event previously ran from 1948 to 2014. Historically, the Delmarva Chicken Festival featured parades, cooking contests, and fried chicken prepared in the world's largest frying pan that was 10 feet in diameter. This year's festival will pay homage to those traditions but with a modern twist. It will include local food trucks, vendors, historic and educational exhibits, children's activities, and live music.
"I've participated in many Delmarva Chicken Festivals over the years, and I'm thrilled to be part of the committee bringing it back one more time this year," said Mary Lou Brown, a chicken grower from Hurlock. "It's a great opportunity for me, as a family farmer, to share with the public who the chicken community is and what we provide for Delmarva."
The Greater Salisbury Committee, the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Wicomico Farm Bureau are working together with the Delmarva Chicken Association to plan the event. Those interested in becoming vendors or sponsors can sign up for more information at dcachicken.com, call 302-856-9037, or email dca@dcachicken.com