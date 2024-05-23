DELMARVA- Thursday promises to be a dynamic weather day for Delmarva, Coastal Sussex County, and Ocean City, with a mix of morning and afternoon storm activity. The day will start with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the morning, expected to remain sub-severe due to a more stable atmosphere. Despite their lower intensity, these early storms could still bring periods of rain and occasional thunder to the region.
As temperatures rise in the afternoon, the likelihood of thunderstorm development will increase significantly with the approach of a cold front. If the morning storms are minimal or isolated, daytime heating will create more unstable conditions, fostering stronger thunderstorms later in the day. The severe weather risk for Thursday afternoon is marginal (level 1 out of 5), with the primary threat being locally damaging winds. Storms could organize into clusters or lines, enhancing the potential for severe weather. This activity is expected to continue into the evening, depending on atmospheric stability and the cold front's progression. Residents should stay informed, prepare for possible strong winds, and take necessary precautions, especially if planning to be outdoors. Overall, Thursday is shaping up to be an active weather day with periods of showers and thunderstorms throughout.