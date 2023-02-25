GEORGETOWN, Del. - Over 65 companies across Delmarva came together today at Delaware Technical Community College for the Draper Media Job Fair.
People had the opportunity to explore options with potential careers in different fields like hospitality, heating and air conditioning, construction, retail, healthcare, and public safety.
Some people shared with us what they're looking for.
"Something that's feasible as far as something that would be able to care for my self and my family without any stress or worry and only having to work one job, not two to three, to keep up with inflation," said Tia Holland.
The businesses that participated were Spicer Bros., Beebe Healthcare, Wawa, Dogfish Head, and Delaware Elevator. Additionally, Blooming Boutique, Sposato Landscape, La Red Health Center, and more.