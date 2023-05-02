DELMARVA - Before the rainfall over the past weekend, Delmarva was experiencing the fourth driest start to the year on record. Although some locations in Sussex County received upwards of 5 inches of rain and dealt with flooding, other parts of Delmarva are still facing moderate drought conditions.
April and the entire year so far have been abnormally dry, but the weekend brought much-needed rain. Georgetown officially recorded 2.4 inches of rain on Sunday alone, and over 4 inches were recorded between Friday and Sunday, bringing the total rainfall for the month of April to 5.95 inches.
Despite this, we are still sitting at 1.72 inches below the average year-to-date precipitation amount of 12.74 inches. That said, any amount of rain is greatly beneficial for Delmarva.
An updated drought monitor map will be released on Thursday and it will reflect the impact of the weekend’s rainfall.