DELMARVA (December 29th, 2022) - Delmarva continues to warm up after a cold week.
This morning, we started out colder, around 29°F-30°F, but this is high above the record low of 8°F, set in 1977.
Throughout the day, we warmed up, sitting at temperatures around 58°F, like in Salisbury, but close to the coast it was closer to 49°F, like it was in Ocean City. Towards the evening, we are expecting clear skies, cooling down to 43°F-44°F by 6:00 p.m. and drop down to around 37°F by 9:00 p.m.
On Friday, we expect these temperatures in the 50s and clear skies to continue.
As the week continues, there is the chance of a storm taking place on Saturday. There will be cloud cover, with rain beginning in the early afternoon, with heavy rain starting in the range of 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. There is a 90% chance of rain during this time.
Next week, starting on Monday the temperature will go up into the 60s, and Wednesday near 70°F, with a 70% chance of rain.