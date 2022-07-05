MILFORD, Del. - Eco-tourism is a field in the travel industry where people take tours and experiences specific to the local environment. It's a growing field and ways to partake are growing here on Delmarva.
From now through the month of September, Delmarva Discovery Tours is offering a day-long guided history ecotour of three historic venues along the Mispillion River in Milford, Delaware.
The first location is the Milford Museum, where the tour group gathers to take a stroll along the riverwalk and learn about the town’s incredible shipbuilding history.
Nicole Rogers, Operations Manager at the Milford Museum says, “our branding here in Milford is ‘rivertown, art town, hometown’, and the rivertown is strong. We want to bring people in and we want them to enjoy the beauty of the river. And that’s a big part of this ecotour as well. It’s teaching people why the river is important and how they can enjoy it still.”
Tourists are encouraged to grab lunch and explore Milford for a while until the shuttle arrives to transport all to the next location: the DuPont Nature Center.
Here, you get to participate in interactive exhibits to learn about the ecology and natural history of the Mispillion River.
DuPont Nature Center manager, Lynne Pusey says, “our location is very unique because we are right at the mouth of the Mispillion River and of Cedar Creek, where they feed out into the Delaware Bay. The Mispillion Harbor, in particular, is an internationally known location for spawning horseshoe crabs and migratory shorebirds.”
The final stop on this tour is at Abbott's Mill Nature Center, where you get to learn a little bit about how the mill worked back then and how it works now.
Abbott’s Mill is the only working grist mill in the state of Delaware. Inside, is a replica of the mill itself that highlights the engineering feats carried out to run the mill more efficiently than ever before.
This history ecotour is offered Wednesdays from 10 am to 4 am and starts at $49 a person.
Whether you want to play hometown tourist, get in nature, or learn more about Delmarva's rich history, organizers hope this tour is for you.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.delmarvadiscoverytours.com/tours/history-heritage.html or call 302-260-9008.