DELMARVA--The Supreme Court's ruling Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending 50 years of federal abortion rights, has caused both outrage among some leaders on the coast, and relief for others.
"Just one day after dramatically curtailing states’ rights to regulate guns, the Supreme Court has upended a half-century of legal precedent by permitting states to regulate women’s most basic freedom — control over our own bodies," said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings in a statement.
Jennings went on to voice her concern with the decision, saying it is terrifying to think this could quickly spiral into other similar, constitutional rights being taken away such as contraception and marriage equality.
“This is a dark day for our country and our constitution," said Delaware Sen. Tom Carper in a statement. "In the face of what will surely go down in constitutional infamy for the harm it does to the Americans it ought to serve."
Moreover, on Twitter Gov. John Carney said "it will lead to risk and heartache for women and families across the country. Here in Delaware, a woman's right to choose is protected under the law, as it should be. These are deeply personal and private decisions -- decisions that ought to remain in the hands of the women who have to make them."
But other leaders on Delmarva like Former Sussex Co. Councilman and former Delaware Trump Campaign Chairman Rob Arlett said it's been a long time coming.
"They ruled on a case many, many years ago and so for that reason people have applied that to be 'the law of the land' when it was never a law," he said. "Certainly I think [the decision is] overdue but I think it will just create 50 narratives versus just one narrative because of the 50 states."
Maryland Rep. Andy Harris also agreed.
"The right to an abortion is really not in the constitution and it should be left to the states," he said.
Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said regardless of which side the community is on, this decision will be at top of the list for many voters this election season.
"This question of reproductive freedom and choice will be a big issue in elections across the country and the American people will have an opportunity to choose representatives and congress who wants to pass a national law protecting reproductive freedom, or choose, in the case of many Republicans, you know, folks who want to pass a national law banning abortion across the country, which, as I said earlier, would override Maryland's own protections," he said.
At this point in time, the right to an abortion is protected by updated state laws in both Maryland and Delaware; meaning women seeking those medical services will be free to do so in both states.