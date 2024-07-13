DELMARVA—In the wake of shots fired at Former President Trump at a rally Saturday, political leaders from across the region have voiced their concerns and called for an end to political violence.
Delaware Minority Leader Mike Ramone, who is running for Delaware governor as a Republican candidate, expressed his sympathies for those injured in the incident.
“Our thoughts go out to those injured at today’s rally in Pennsylvania,” Ramone stated. “Lisa and I are relieved that the former President is safe, grateful for the secret service agents who sprang into action, and reminded that political violence is never the answer.”
Similarly, Maryland Governor Wes Moore condemned the act of violence and called for unity against such actions. “Political violence is unacceptable and against what our country stands for. This kind of cowardice must be roundly condemned by all Americans. What happened today to President Trump is abhorrent and should never be tolerated. Ever,” Moore said. “We are grateful for the swift action of law enforcement as we await more information and pray for former President Trump and his family. Our nation is and must be better than this.”
Moore's Delaware counterpart, John Carney wrote on X: "Please pray for former President Trump, and all the attendees at his rally. This kind of violence has no place in our politics. It is completely unacceptable and an affront to our country’s values."
Delaware Senator Tom Carper expressed similar thoughts on X.
"Political violence is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our democratic process," his statement read. "While we await more information about what unfolded this evening in Butler, Pennsylvania, I’m praying for the safety of all those in attendance today."
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.