REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The sun wasn't the only thing heating up Rehoboth Beach Wednesday! Competition was hot at the United States Life-Saving Association Mid Atlantic Regional Championship. It's a day where lifeguards from the surrounding area compete in different physical competitions.
Lifeguards from Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, New York, and New Jersey compete. Each person participates in a different running, swimming, and life saving competitions.
Leading up to the competition Rehoboth Beach Patrol Captain, Jeffery Giles, says his lifeguards training has been rigorous.
"A lot of them work out on their lunch breaks. A lot come in early before we even start work. And we give them some time in the afternoon to cover their stand and give them some time then," said Captain Giles.
Local teams including Rehoboth Beach, Fenwick Island, and Ocean City compete. During regionals, the various Delaware teams compete against each other. But come nationals, Delaware is a unit.
"The lifeguards all in Delaware are part of the Sussex County Life Guarding Association. So we go down pretty much as a whole unit. Last year we were second in the country. So, Delaware is on the map," said Captain Giles.
Those who qualify will head to nationals in California this August. The end of July this year, local lifeguards will compete again at the Lifeguard Olympics.