REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A real life Forrest Gump. That's what some people are calling professional ultra marathon runner, Michael Wardian. Wardian is currently finishing a run across the United States.
Wardian is running an average of 50 miles a day. He started his journey in San Francisco and is ending in Rehoboth Beach. He's ending his journey exactly 2 months after he started it, raising money and awareness every step of the way.
"The thing I've been most impressed with is the chance to connect people. So like I'll come into a community and maybe two runners or a group of runners don't know each other but they came to see me and now they're friends," said Wardian.
He has met a lot of people, and seen incredible views. But he has also run into some hard times. Some drivers are reckless when driving by him. Some have even thrown things at him. But Wardian continues to run for his cause.
He is running to raise money for World Vision's clean water work. He is hoping to raise 100-thousand dollars towards helping families access clean and safe drinking water.
You can follow his journey live here. Or, donate to his cause here. Wardian will end his journey July 1 at the Rehoboth Beach bandstand. He is inviting everyone to meet him there to run one last mile to Dewey Beer Co. to celebrate.