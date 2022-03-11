MARYLAND/DELAWARE- One year ago, Chris Williams from Berlin MD, and his wife adopted their son Misha from Ukraine. They spent weeks in Ukraine during the adoption process. Now, they are watching the friends they made along the way, fight for their lives.
"The night of the invasion, we started getting text messages from people we know in Ukraine before the news was happening on tv. I felt like I was just punched in the stomach," said Williams.
One of William's friends, Roman Kozlovskyi, has to stay in Ukraine since he is a man over 18 and only has one child. His wife and 4 year old daughter are choosing to not leave the country without him. His family has been busy collecting food and medicine for those still in Odesa that cannot get out or can't afford it.
"We cannot help everybody we understand that. but those who we can help, we are ready to help," said Kozlovskyi.
Roman sends photos of people learning how to shoot guns and make molotov cocktails.
"Nobody expect from our country, all over the world, that we can hold such invasion. We are holding it," said Kozlovskyi.
When the crisis is over, Kozlovskyi says there is one more thing we can do to help....go to Ukraine. He says his favorite place in the country is his home of Odesa.
"After we have a peaceful sky, we all invite you to our country. Where you can see the real heroes of this 2022 year," said Kozlovskyi
To learn more about how to help Kozlovskyi and others in Ukraine, email Chris Williams CWilliams@coastalfloors.com.