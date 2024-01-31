DELMARVA - Delmarva Power has observed a surge in phone scams targeting customers, prompting a cautionary alert to remain vigilant, especially over the phone.
According to Delmarva Power, data from 2023 reveals a rise in scam attempts, with over 2,200 reported incidents, marking a five percent increase from the previous year.
Further, the success rate of scammers has seen an uptick from 10 to 11 percent, and the final quarter of 2023 witnessed a 36 percent surge in attempts compared to the same period in 2022.
Delmarva Power says that in Q4 alone, customers incurred losses exceeding $74,000, reflecting a 64 percent increase from the corresponding period in 2022. The total losses to phone scams throughout 2023 amounted to over $205,000, nearly 30 percent more than the previous year.
Customers are advised to report any suspicious calls or visits regarding service disconnection by contacting Delmarva Power at 800-375-7117. Those who believe they have fallen victim to a scam are urged to inform local authorities and promptly report the incident to Delmarva Power.
To learn more about preventing scams, customers can visit delmarva.com.