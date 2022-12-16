DOVER, Del. - Delmarva Power is requesting the Delaware Public Service Commission's approval to update electricity delivery rates by $72.3 million, according to the Delaware Division of the Public Advocate.
This request came Thursday and reflects what Delmarva Power says are on-going efforts to strengthen the local energy grid against more frequent and severe weather, meet changing customer expectations for reliability, and address economic impacts caused by inflation. Some of these changing expectations include a hybrid work environment and the expanding transition to electric vehicles.
As part of this request, average residential customers would see an increase on their bills beginning July 15, 2023. This increase would be around 8.4%, or $10.41 per month. According to Delmarva Power, this change is subject to refund once the PSC makes a final determination on rates.
"Our region has experienced higher costs for goods and services and ongoing climate-related impacts that make this request necessary to allow us to continue delivering the quality service our customers deserve," said Doug Mokoid, Delmarva Power region president.
The company says it understands worries surrounding the increasing cost of energy service and is committed to working with every customer to help them stay connected and manage their energy bills as they face increasing prices for other essential goods and services. The company works with state and local assistance agencies and recently provided more than $1.9 million in credits to nearly 2,700 qualifying limited income customers in Delaware.
The Delaware Division of the Public Advocate says Delmarva Power's request for an increase in electric distribution rates comes shortly after an August 2021 increase of $16.7 million.
“As customers are struggling to pay bills, Delmarva Power is seeking one of the largest electric distribution rate increases we have ever seen,” said Delaware Public Advocate Andrew Slater. “Simply put, reliability is extremely important but so, too, is affordability. No customer should have to choose between paying for their utility service or paying for other essential needs. It’s long past time costs are reined in just as many of their customers are trying to do.”
The Public Service Commission will hold a public comment session once a procedural schedule is established. Written comments may be sent by mail to Delaware Public Service Commission, Docket No. 22-0897, 861 Silver Lake Boulevard, Suite 100, Dover, DE 19904, or by e-mail to psc@delaware.gov, Attn: Docket No. 22-0897.