DELAWARE - Delmarva Power customers can request a free tree to plant at their home due to a partnership the company has with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees program.
The company says that the trees are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. They say the program is a part of the company's Earth Day and Arbor Day celebrations set to take place all throughout April.
According to the company, the trees offer cost saving benefits to customers, as they improve air quality, reduce storm water runoff, reduce carbon, create summer shading, reduce winter winds, and beautify neighborhoods. They say the trees can lower energy bills by as much as 30%, with the Arbor Day Foundation providing interactive tools to determine the best place to plant the tree to maximize savings.
“We are so pleased to partner with the Arbor Day Foundation again this year in order to provide these free trees that have so many environmental, energy saving, and money saving benefits for our customers and communities,” said Marisa Slaten, director of Corporate Community Impact for Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power. “From helping customers connect their solar with the local energy grid, laying the platform for electric vehicle charging and mass electric transportation, to programs like this, we are partnering with our customers in many ways to support a cleaner energy future and a better environment for all.”
The company says they are planning on giving out 800 trees this year. Customers can choose from several species, including Baldcypress, River Birch, Eastern Redbud, Red Maple and White Dogwood – all trees that are native to the northeast region. They say the one-gallon trees will be delivered by mail by the end of May.
According to the company, to reserve a tree, visit arborday.org/Delmarva or call 855-670-2772. Before planting a tree, Delmarva Power reminds customers to know what’s below and call 811 to have utility-owned underground lines marked before digging.
Delmarva Power says that all of the trees they have distributed with the Arbor Day Foundation over the years are expected to absorb 476,000 pounds of air pollutants, save 32.2 million kWh of energy and provide more than $11.5 million in combined energy and community benefits.
“We are proud to partner with Delmarva Power for the 11th consecutive year. Through this partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, Delmarva Power is doing outstanding work in the areas of energy efficiency, customer engagement and community resilience,” said Kristen Bousquet, program manager at the Arbor Day Foundation. “This unique program benefits utility providers, their customers and the communities they serve by finding natural ways to conserve energy. Delmarva Power has distributed more than 20,000-yard trees to customers, and these trees planted in the right place can help homeowners save up to 30 percent on their electric bill.”
Delmarva Power says they are committed to work towards delivering a brighter future for their customers and communities. Through their Sustainable Communities Grants program, the company says they provide funding to support open space preservation, improvements to parks and recreation resources, environmental conservation, and innovative community resiliency projects across their service area.
Additionally, Delmarva Power says their Climate Commitment and Path to Clean goals focus on aligning the company’s operations, grid investments, and customer product offerings and services with the climate change and clean energy goals of the regions it serves.