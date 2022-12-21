NEWARK, Del., With the winter season kicking off Delmarva Power want to make sure that their customers have a few tips on how to save a few dollars.
According to Delmarva here are their tips on how to save money
- Check your thermostat. Set your thermostat a few degrees lower in the winter, if health permits. You can save about two percent on your heating bill for every degree you lower your thermostat. When you are asleep or out of the house, try turning your thermostat back 10 to 15 degrees for eight hours to save approximately 10 percent on your heating bill. Consider investing in a smart thermostat that can connect to your mobile devices, helping you stay on top of your energy usage.
- Unplug your devices. Mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices will continue to use energy after they are fully charged.
- Adjust your blinds. Keep your blinds up during the day to capture the radiant heating benefits of the sun
Close your blinds and curtains after the sun
goes down to keep the cold air out and the heat in.
- Install energy efficient light bulbs. Energy-efficient LED bulbs use up to 75 percent less energy than standard bulbs.
- Check for air leaks. Check the ductwork for air leaks about once a year if you have a forced-air heating system. To do this, feel around the duct joints for escaping air when the fan is on.
- Insulate your home. Trap escaping air from windows and doors by using caulking or weather-stripping around leaky areas, install storm windows in winter and close chimney flues.
- Adjust hot water heater. Lowering the temperature on your water heater/hot water tank can help save money and energy.
- Dust or vacuum radiators. Dust and grime impede the flow of heat. Keeping radiators clean helps maintain their efficiency.
- Maintain home heating equipment. Have your heating equipment serviced periodically by a professional service representative.
- Look for the ENERGY STAR® label on home appliances, electronics, and other products. ENERGY STAR® products meet strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.