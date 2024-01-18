DELAWARE - Amid dropping temperatures, Delmarva Power is offering practical tips to help customers manage energy usage and potential bill increases during the colder months.
The energy company suggests the some of the following measures to reduce energy consumption and costs:
Thermostat Adjustment
- Delmarva Power says that you can save about two percent on your heating bill for every degree you lower your thermostat. Overnight or when away, consider turning it back for additional energy conservation.
Device Unplugging
- To prevent unnecessary energy usage, Delmarva Power recommends unplugging fully charged electronic devices such as mobile phones and laptops.
Blind Adjustment
- Delmarva Power says that keeping blinds up during the day to capture sunlight's radiant heating benefits and closing them at night helps retain warmth and keeps out the cold.
Air Leak Checks
- Regularly inspecting ductwork for air leaks, especially in forced-air heating systems, helps prevent heat loss. Delmarva Power says that to do this, feel around the duct joints for escaping air when the fan is on.
Hot Water Heater Adjustment
- According to Delmarva Power, lowering the water heater or hot water tank temperature can help save both money and energy.
Equipment Maintenance
- Delmarva Power says that periodic professional servicing of home heating equipment ensures optimal performance and energy efficiency.
Customers can visit delmarva.com/EnergyAssistance or call 800-800-375-7117 to explore energy assistance programs and services.