Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

A few flurries possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.