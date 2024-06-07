BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Starting on Monday, Delmarva Power will be working on several streets in the town to make improvements to current infrastructure. The electric company said there are no service interruptions associated with the work.
As of June 10, Delmarva Power will be performing reliability upgrades throughout Bridgeville. The company said they will be replacing utility poles and associated energy equipment with more modern infrastructure in the town to improve reliability for customers. There are no planned service interruptions associated with this work.
The work will occur along the following streets:
- Cedar Street
- Delaware Avenue
- Laws Street
- Main Street
- Railroad Avenue
- Walnut Street
Delmarva Power said street closures are not planned with this maintenance, but may cause some traffic interruptions as the work continues. The work is expected to last as long as six weeks.