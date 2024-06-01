DELMARVA - The 2024 hurricane season is underway beginning June 1 and the season is forecast to be one of the most active seasons on record. It is important that Delmarva residents begin now to prepare for the potential impacts that hurricane season can bring.
Record warm sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic and the development of La Niña conditions in the Pacific Ocean could produce a hyperactive hurricane season.
Delmarva is certainly no stranger to the impacts of tropical systems. While Delmarva rarely experiences a direct landfall from a tropical system, we do feel the impacts from tropical systems remnants frequently. Tornadoes, major coastal flooding, inland flooding, damaging winds, and major beach erosion have all been experienced by Delmarva residents in prior years.
With such a wide range of impacts that can be felt here along the coast, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency wants Delaware’s residents to prepare ahead of time and they have made it easier to do.
“We have a wonderful website we run with the Division of Public Health, it’s PrepareDE.org,” explained A.J. Schall, the Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency.
On this website, you can access check sheets on how to create an emergency plan and what to put in an emergency kit. You will also be able to find what evacuation zone you may be located in, just in case evacuation orders are issued.