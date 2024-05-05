GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delmarva Rush, southern Delaware's largest soccer club, has signed a lease agreement with Sandhill Fields. Sandhill Fields is a sports complex that's home to numerous sports. The partnership will ensure local youth have the chance to enjoy and learn soccer at a first class facility in a central location by a well established soccer club.
With more than 1,500 players in their programs, Delmarva Rush provides an all-inclusive soccer education that teaches skill development as well as the importance of teamwork and character building. Those interested can find anything from recreational and competitive teams to specialized clinics and camps at Sandhill Fields.
For additional information and/or to reserve Sandhill Fields, email sandhillfieldsinfo@gmail.com