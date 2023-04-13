DELMARVA - Towns across the Delmarva region, specifically Seaford, Milford, and Berlin, are hosting cleanup events over the next 30 days in the spirit of Earth Day.
First, on Saturday, April 15, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is inviting volunteers to come to Concord Pond in Seaford from 10 a.m. to noon to remove trash from the area, as well as how to identify and remove invasive plant species from around the pond.
They say gloves, trash bags and some trash grabbers will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own gloves and trash removal tools if they have them.
Registration is now open for volunteers, says the department. More information about the pond cleanup, which will begin from the Concord Pond parking area located near the intersection of Concord Pond Road (Road 516) and Henry Drive in Seaford, can be found on the DNREC website.
Next, on Saturday, April 22, the Town of Berlin is hosting an Earth Day Clean-up & planting day event. The clean-up efforts will take place both in the parks, as well as downtown.
For those interested in the planting portion of event, they can meet the newly formed Berlin Horticulture Advisory committee at the Welcome Center at 8:30 a.m. that day to help beautify Berlin with planting pots and window boxes, prepping garden beds, planting pollinator friendly natives, and overall garden maintenance.
They ask that gardeners bring their own gardening gloves and tools if they have them. The town says no experience is required, and community service hours are available. They say to contact Berlinhorticulture@gmail.com with additional questions.
Finally, on Saturday, May 6, the Town of Milford is hosting their Third Annual Milford Community Clean-Up event. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Bicentennial Park in Downtown Milford.
The town says morning refreshments have been donated by the Milford Church of God, and all supplies will be provided. Community service hours and/or a volunteer letter are also available. Not only that, they say the first 200 people to register will get a free t-shirt.
For more info or to register for the event, go to the event website or call them at (302) 422-3344 or (302) 839-1180.