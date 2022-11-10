DELMARVA - Veterans Day is Friday, November 11th, 2022, so here are just some of the events taking place in Delmarva to celebrate.
FLAGS FOR HEROES VETERANS DAY CEREMONY (11:00 a.m. at Cape Henlopen High School) - The Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Club presents this Veterans Day ceremony with keynote speaker CM Sgt (Ret) First Sergeant Michael R. Bellerose, with opening remarks from Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams.
VFW POST 7447 VETERANS DAY TRIBUTE (11:00 a.m. at the Rehoboth Beach Band Stand) - VFW Post 7447 hosts their annual tribute with keynote speaker Ed Patterline, piper Lani Spahr, and vocalist Joy Schreck.
OCEAN PINES VETERANS DAY CEREMONY (11:00 a.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway) - The Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation will be hosting a ceremony for Veterans Day, now held indoors due to forecasts of bad weather. The Ocean Pines Association says the ceremony will include patriotic music from the Delmarva Chorus, a color guard presentation of local American Legion representatives, and an address by guest speaker Dr. Jeff Hilovsky. The Association says Holovsky is a retired Air Force Colonel with a 25-year military career.
SALISBURY TIDALHEALTH FREE VACCINATIONS FOR VETERANS AND SPOUSES (9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the American Legion Wicomico Post 64, 1109 American Legion Road, Salisbury, Maryland 21801) - TidalHealth says that in honor of Veterans day, they will be offering free flu shots and COVID boosters to veterans and their spouses.
SEAFORD TIDALHEALTH FREE VACCINATIONS FOR VETERANS AND SPOUSES (12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the American Legion Nanticoke Post 6, 230 Front Street, Seaford, Delaware 19973) - TidalHealth will also be offering the same vaccinations in Seaford as well.