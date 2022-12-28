DELMARVA (December 28th, 2022) - After a brisk Christmas week, Delmarva is beginning to warm up, and quick.
Today there was a low of 22°F that went all the way up to a high of 51°F in places like Georgetown and Ocean City, and a high of 52°F in places like Salisbury and Wallops island.
It's been clear, but as we approach midnight clouds will start to move in, where temperatures will drop to just above freezing.
Tomorrow, you can expect sunshine, getting in to the fifties by 2:00 p.m., where the temperature will stay until the sun goes down.
For the rest of the week, we see some interesting conditions. Friday will start out decently cold, around 30°F but will rise up throughout the day get to about 60°F inland and around 50°F on the coast, with scattered showers hitting Saturday morning and afternoon. Those temperatures will continue on to Sunday, with rain in the early morning and a small chance of rain in the evening.