DEMA Announces Tornado Assistance, People Still Feel Forgotten

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Community members feel they are lacking support from the state amid tornado cleanup.
Many people across Greenwood, Bridgeville and Ellendale are dealing with tens of thousands of dollars in damage to their homes and yards. Despite help from volunteers, many of them are facing severe damage and out-of-pocket costs.
On Friday David Miller expressed concern that the state hasn't provided enough support from day one.
"What are those agencies doing? We just need answers for that. What are they doing? What can they do? What are they planning on doing?" he said.
Today, Delaware Emergency Management announced partnerships for ongoing relief. It is partnering with the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services Office of Preparedness, Delaware Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (DEVOAD), and United Way of Delaware to provide ongoing services for vegetative and structural debris removal, housing support, medical issues, and mental health counseling. Support agencies are also coordinating with local housing partners to assist with minor repairs for low-income households.
Those directly affected by the disaster who need help can contact Delaware 211, an emergency resource center powered by United Way of Delaware. They can dial 2-1-1, call 1-800-560-3372 or text their zip code to 898211 after 8 a.m. on Monday morning, April 10. Based on their current situation, callers will be matched with assistance from an appropriate agency or organization to address both short-term and long-term unmet needs. Prior to Monday morning, residents can visit delaware211.org to search for services.
Even with additional support coming their way, some people expressed frustration that it didn't come sooner. When Gov. Carney visited Greenwood on Sunday, he expressed support for the community, but some people didn't think it was genuine.
"It kind of felt like more of a photo op than it was to assess any kind of damage so he could get aid to us. As the days have passed and we haven't heard anything about aid, we felt like we were correct in that assumption," Sue Gerdes said.
DEMA also invited people to make a financial contribution to the “Care4Sussex” Campaign by United Way of Delaware by visiting: https://uwde.org/sussex Those interested in volunteering their time can visit the United Way volunteer portal at bit.ly/Care4Sussex