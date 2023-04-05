DEMA Investigates Why Some People Did Not Receive Tornado Alerts

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - The Delaware Emergency Management Agency is working to understand why some emergency alerts were not received during a tornado that tore up areas of Sussex County.
Bruce Marshall said he was shocked that he didn't receive a notice about the tornado shredded portions of his house. He said in the past, he has received a notice from the National Weather Service.
"It would have been nice if we would have got some notice," Marshall said.
Marshall was surprised he didn't hear any sirens. DEMA said modern technology has largely replaced sirens in many areas due to cost and logistical considerations. Smart 911 and Wireless Emergency Alerts are more commonly used – they are part of the federal Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) operated by the National Weather Service.
Some people across Greenwood, Bridgeville and Ellendale said they did receive the normal notifications over text from the NWS.
Eric Eldridge was out of town during the last tornado, but he has received alerts in the past. He said he knows how important they are.
"It's vital. Sometimes people blow it off and ignore it, but having that knowledge that something is coming...could mean the difference," Eldridge said.