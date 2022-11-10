GEORGETOWN, Del.- Taking a look at the democratic candidates on the parade route, they were either walking or riding in other vehicles.
It was their way of voicing their disapproval of the Confederate flag that flies at the Marvel Carriage Museum.
Keegan Worley who ran for District 4 Representative was very passionate about joining that protest.
"It doesn't stand for heritage. It doesn't stand for peace. It stands for hate," Worley said. "I know it's separate from Return Day but with that the Marvel Museum provides the carriages, while still flying that flag, is an act of hate."
Delaware GOP Chair Jane Brady says this protest is similar to how the democrats conduct their business in Dover.
"I don't think this should be a war between the Republicans and Democrats or the Democrats and the Marvel Museum," Brady said. "We should be coming together. This whole thing or not coming together. The whole idea of Return Day is to come together to govern together."
This Confederate flag debate has been going on for months and there does not seem to be an end in sight.
A day of unity turned into division and the long tradition of Return Day changed on Thursday.