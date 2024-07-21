Election 2024 The Age Question

WASHINGTON - As the Democratic Party gears up to select a new nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris stands as a prominent contender. However officials like Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, are advocating for a "mini primary," saying it would strengthen whoever the ultimate winner is against former President Donald Trump, according to Associated Press.

The Delaware primary election is scheduled for Sept. 10, but the list of potential candidates remains uncertain.

NBC reports that President Joe Biden's campaign reported a significant fundraising achievement, raising $127 million in June. One of Harris's key advantages is her ability to access the Biden-Harris campaign bank account, providing her with substantial financial resources. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who competed against both Biden and Harris in the 2020 Democratic nomination race, expressed her support for Harris on MSNBC Saturday.

"80 million people voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020 knowing that Kamala Harris would be ready to step up if needed," Warren said.

However, NBC said a memo from legal scholars argues that the Democratic Party would be "[missing] a remarkable opportunity" if it nominates Harris without considering other interested Democrats. 