MILFORD, Del. - Demolition of the historic Milford Middle School building started Friday morning.
The building, which dates back to 1929, has been vacant for ten years.
Milford School District Chief Operating Officer Sara Hale says the new school fits the growing city.
"We're really excited about the plans that are developing. The new building will be a one thousand student school for grades five and six. Currently, our elementary schools serve grades one to five, so it'll bring all of the fifth grade students out of these schools, creating space for them. It will bring the sixth graders out of our current Milford Central Academy, which will create additional space as well," says Hale.
While the district is welcoming the new, Vice President of Milford School Board Matt Bucher says it's important to keep the school's history alive.
"We are going to have a walking path and a significant monument to honor those brave eleven community members who were the first, really, to be desegregated in Delaware," says Bucher.
Some teachers and school staff who worked in the building before it closed will still serve in the new building.
The Milford School District says once demolition wraps up, a bidding process for the new school will begin in November. The district expects construction to start in January or February.