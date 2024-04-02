SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Women's Z Club and Blooming Boutique's denim buy-back donation event for charity has begun. People who donate jeans to the Lewes, Long Neck, or Milford locations will receive store credit.
All of the donated jeans, men's and women's, will be donated to nonprofits in the area. Owner of the shop, Michiko Seto, said the event is a win-win situation for all.
"We're going to be 18 years this August. And we've always done a lot, you know, giving back to the community and just feel good. You know, that's the biggest thing I think it makes you real," said Seto. "It's a positive, good thing. And, you know, and the people are feeling good coming in, bringing in their jeans, and it's really got people to clean out their closets."
Jeans that are deemed "unwearable" will grant the donor a $5 store credit, jeans with normal wear and tear will go for a $10 credit and brand new pairs with tags still attached are worth $20. However, every person who donates will be entered into a drawing for a gift basket and $100 store credit.
The event continues until April 15 at all locations. Donated jeans will be collected and donated daily.