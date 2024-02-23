DENTON, Md. - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that damaged a two-story home undergoing an extensive renovation on Feb. 22.
Investigators say the fire was reported shortly after 10 a.m. on 108 N. Sixth Street after multiple witnesses observed smoke and fire coming from the inside of the home. The fire caused an estimated $180,000 in damage.
The State Fire Marshal says that no one was home at the time of the fire and that no one was hurt. The cause remains under investigation.