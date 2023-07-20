DELMARVA - There are many renters in Delmarva, whether it's a long term living situation or a quick one-week stay in Rehoboth Beach, and that's why it will useful to learn some energy-saving tips, courtesy of the United States Department of Energy!
First, they say to seal any air leaks. Windows and doors letting rogue air in and out of the home can influence energy waste a lot, so they recommend to use weatherstripping or caulking to seal any gaps or cracks around windows, doors, and vents. For more temporary renters, the department recommends using drafts stoppers at the bottom of doors to help keep in the inside air inside and the outside air out!
Second, the department recommends to switch to LED lighting. They say they use up to 80% less energy than their incandescent counterparts. Most smart bulbs are LED to boot, which makes it possible to control your lighting from your phone! The department also says that, of course, turning off lights when you're not using them is a great way to maximize energy savings.
Third, the department says to maximize air flow. This can come in the form of cleaning or replacing air filter, or using window coverings, like blinds, curtains, or shades. Using window coverings keeps cold air in in the summer and warm air in in the winter. They recommend using, if available, a programmable thermostat to regulate temperatures on a schedule.
Fourth, the department says to use power strips and smart plugs. These help conserve energy because they can be turned off completely while not in use. If this is not done, they say a significant amount of your energy bill can be due to "vampire power," where appliances and electronics consume energy while not in use. They say cutting vampire power out of the equations can make a noticeable dent in your energy bill.
Finally, they say to consider energy-efficient appliances. In a beach rental situation, this would mean appliances like microwaves or toasters. The department says to look for the energy star label, which indicates superior energy performance.