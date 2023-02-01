DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Agriculture is now accepting proposals for the 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.
The federal Farm Bill is allotting approximately $340,000 through a competitive grant process to fund innovative projects that support specialty crops, and create new and better markets for the Delaware specialty crop industry. Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, nursery crops, and floriculture.
Agricultural producers, nonprofit organizations, government entities, for-profit companies, or educational institutions based in Delaware or with a business or academic affiliation based in the state are eligible to apply. Projects should benefit the specialty crop industry and provide a positive impact with measurable outcomes. Applications requesting funding for field crops, such as corn, soybeans, or animal agriculture, do not qualify for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.
Grants are available between $5,000 and $75,000 for projects lasting 1 to 3 years.
The department is offering an in-person grant workshop. People interested in learning how to apply for the grant’s eligibility requirements and priorities are welcome to attend. For more information, contact DDA Marketing Specialist Ese Jessa by email at Ese.Jessa@delaware.gov
Proposals for the upcoming fiscal year must be submitted to the Delaware Department of Agriculture by 4:30 p.m. on March 24. The grant evaluation team will review submissions, with selected projects included in the Delaware State Plan for USDA’s review and final approval.