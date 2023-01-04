MILFORD, Del. -
An entire decade.
That's how long the Milford Middle School has been vacant.
Some like former Milford Middle School teacher Stephanie McDonough feel it's been a lost opportunity for learning.
"It just breaks my heart to see it in the condition that it's in now," Stephanie says.
But that condition will change with a renovation of the nearly 100 year old building. Organizers say the goal is for construction to begin in the fall of this year.
At tonight's meeting, project engineers presented the proposed new design of the school to the public.
The existing academic wing which includes the auditorium is going to be revitalized, as well as the existing gym.
The proposal also includes a new playground, a safe zone pedestrian connection from the new front door to the fields area, and updated parking.
Engineers emphasized the goal is to not have any wasted space in the school in order to serve the total student body, which the new building will have the capacity for 1000 students.
They also want to keep the three story historic structure of the original middle school in tact.
Organizers are hoping demolition will start in August of this year.