MILTON, Del. - On June 18, the Milton Planning and Zoning Commission denied a request from DEStorage to modify its special use permit by allowing outdoor storage on a temporary basis.
DEStorage is planning to build four separate self-storage structures located at 210, 214 and 300 Broadkill Road and 901 Palmer Street Extension.
According town documents, the property totals approximately 7.2 acres.
In Sussex County, other DEStorage locations include Rehoboth Beach, Georgetown, Laurel, Millsboro, Seaford, and Milford.