Detour at Robinsonville Road creates frustration amongst drivers

LEWES, Del. - Starting today the entrance to Robinsonville Road from Plantation Road was closed off as roadwork continues for the larger Plantation Road Improvements Project.
Traffic will not be able to get in this way for about a month.
Work continues for widening Plantation Road to add a lane for the new roundabout as well as realign the two roads.
In the meantime, DelDOT recommends taking Cedar Grove Road to avoid the construction.
Giovanni Palermo who lives in Lewes said he can no longer avoid seeing orange on his daily commute,
"It's a little annoying because I normally take that way in the morning to go to school. So now I'm having to go on 24 to get there and it's a lot more backed up. It takes longer to get there."
Other drivers disagree, that any chance to get closer to progress is worth it,
"I think it can be an inconvenience for some folks but I think there's enough other roads to get around, enough back roads and other ways to get where we need to go. I think it has to happen as part of the bigger picture and to make it safer here at the intersection." said Peggy Crider.
DelDOT said that after this part of the project is completed, the next big detour at Salt Marsh Boulevard will last six months.