MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the closure of North Walnut Street/SR 20 between Route 113 and Buccaneer Boulevard starting on Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7 for water main work.
Detours:
DelDOT says drivers traveling northbound on bus Route 1 /North Walnut Street will need to turn left at Buccaneer Boulevard and then right onto US 113/N\orth Dupont Boulevard and arrive back at Bus Route 1 /North Walnut Street.
Drivers wanting to travel southbound on bus Route 1 /North Walnut Street from US 113/North Dupont Boulevard will need to remain on US 113/North Dupont Boulevard and turn left onto Buccaneer Street and then right onto bus Rt 1 /North Walnut Street.
Those traveling southbound on bus Route 1 /North Walnut Street from Road 406/Warner Road will need to turn right onto us 113/North Dupont Boulevard and turn left onto Buccaneer Street and then right onto bus Rt 1/N. Walnut Street.
The timeline of this project is dependent on the weather and could change, says DelDOT.