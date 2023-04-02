Devastating Damage & Clean Up Efforts in Greenwood & Bridgeville

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The aftermath of Saturday night's tornado left many in Bridgeville and Greenwood with a mess and great loss.
The devastating tornado killed one man who lived on Tuckers Road in Greenwood. It also hit parts of Bridgeville where a single phone call turned Staci Warrington's life upside down, "She just said, 'Honey you need to get home now. your house is gone.' I said, 'Yeah yeah that's funny April fools right?' You know funny joke and she said 'No your house is gone.' And I said, 'No this is a joke.' I asked her multiple times. I know it's April fools, it's not funny and she wasn't kidding."
Warrington had lost her entire home and all that was left standing were toilets and a fridge.
Dozens of volunteers gathered from across Sussex County to help clean the leftovers of the storm, "We're out here to clean up mostly the tree debris from the storm damage and helping home owners to access their homes and sort through some of their belongings that have been strained throughout the properties." said one of the clean up group organizers, Joe Garvilla.
Even about 10 kids from Sussex Tech's baseball team joined the efforts,
"It's definitely an experience I have never seen before. It just sucks that these people weren't even home when this happened and the house is just completely gone. So it's a great thing to just be able to come out and help them."
And small businesses like Cannon Lawn and Enterprises brought their equipment and staff to help break down trees and haul them away to regain access to driveways.
"It's really amazing to see everyone come together. Like I said, this community they.. everyone lives on small businesses, I like to see when they push to help small businesses out so we love to give it back as much as they give it to us." said Owner Kristopher Cannon.
Help that Warrington is grateful for after a terrifying night that she never expected.
"I mean the amount of people out here today is just overwhelming. We've got people bringing roll off dumpsters on a Sunday. - When the warning comes across, don't take it as a joke or take it lightly." said Warrington.
For more information on relief support from the state like shelter and food, visit here.