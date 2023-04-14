LAUREL, Del. - A deadly shooting claimed the life of a teenager on Friday. Police told WRDE Friday night that they were still processing the scene.
WRDE's news chopper flew over the scene on Sunset Drive Friday afternoon. Delaware State Police says its Homicide Unit is investigating.
Sergeant India Sturgis confirms that a teenager died. No further details about the victim have been provided as the agency's Victim Services Unit is still working to notify family members.
Troopers say the suspect remains at large.