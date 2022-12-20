SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury and Davis Strategic Development have announced the purchase and the upcoming development of the shuttered Campbell Soup factory at 510 West Rd.
According to the City of Salisbury, the 310,000 square foot space was purchased by Davis Strategic Development in late 2022 and will be utilized by several local businesses, including Chesapeake Shipbuilding's second location for their building operations.
The first phase of construction has already started, which includes the demolition of about 60,000 square feet of unusual space, construction of new offices, installation of new lighting and HVAC.
The City of Salisbury says Campbell Soup housed operations in that space from 1946 to 1993, during that time there were over 800 employees. They say Chesapeake Shipbuilding will be first tenant since the factory's closure '93.
As one of Salisbury's largest employers, Chesapeake Shipbuilding's expansion will allow them to store additional materials, increase their output and expand their workforce, says the City, with the company hoping to use the site to build smaller vessels in the future.
“This acquisition is a clear symbol of growth for our City–a 310,000 sq. foot factory, shuttered for nearly three decades, opening its doors once again to a new industry. When our homegrown businesses are outgrowing their headquarters, I consider that a sign of success,” said Mayor Jake Day. “Thank you to Bret Davis and the team at Davis Strategic Development for their commitment to breathing new life into this iconic facility in our City, and recognizing it as a place brimming with potential.”
According to Davis Strategic Development, the plan is to renovate the site into a mix of housing, retail, community space and other concepts in about 10 years. In order to make sure the site does not rotten further, construction will be completed within two to three years