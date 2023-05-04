DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Despite delays that were expected to push area beach replenishments into the middle of summer, some coastal towns recently shared that replenishment may not take as long as once thought.
The Town of Dewey Beach announced Thursday afternoon that its replenishment start date has been changed to May 18 and will continue for around 20 days with a completion goal set for June 9. No work will be completed over Memorial Day weekend.
Similarly, the Town of Fenwick Island's replenishment was delayed until July before the Army Corps of Engineers brought in new dredging equipment earlier this week. The town told WRDE that replenishment there should start May 15 and be finished by the end of the month.
Rehoboth Beach's replenishment, originally slated to begin in March, was delayed and started in mid-April.