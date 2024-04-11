DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Dewey Beach is reminding those who rent property to pay the accommodations tax. This is for property owners who have leased property between Oct. 1 and March 31. The town said that this tax applies to all residential rental properties except for those under year-round occupancy agreements.
Property owners who are late in paying the accommodations tax will be responsible for the standard dues amount as well as late fees, according to the town. The final day to pay the accommodations tax on time is April 15.