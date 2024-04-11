Dewey Beach, Del.- Dewey Beach is reminding those who rent property to pay the accommodations tax. According to the town, this is for property owners who have leased property between Oct. 1 and Mar. 31. The town says that this applies to all residential rental properties except for those under year-round occupancy agreements.
However, the town says that property owners who are late in paying the accommodations tax will be responsible for the standard dues amount as well as late fees. Property owners should know that the deadline to pay this tax is quickly approaching. According to the town, the final day to pay the accommodations tax on time is Apr. 15.