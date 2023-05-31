Dewey Beach Adds Accessibility Beach Mat

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The Town of Dewey Beach added an additional beach mat to provide more accessibility for people with limitations.
Dewey Beach Town Manager Bill Zolper said he's been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for about a year to place the mat on the dune.
The eight by ten foot mat allows people to look out over the ocean without blocking the dune crossing.
"They can stand there, they can take pictures [or] family photos. They're able to do whatever they need to do. [The mat] will give give them another option if they have problems getting on and off the beach," Zolper said.
The Town of Dewey Beach has a number of other accommodations like ADA parking and beach wheelchairs for checkout.