Dewey Beach Adds Parking

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The Town of Dewey Beach is adding thirty new parking spots on Rodney Avenue.
Dewey Beach currently has about 1,600 parking spots, yet many people say parking is a consistent issue in Dewey Beach.
The lot at the end of Rodney Ave has been vacated for some time. Weeks from now, it will be transformed into about 30 parking spaces.
Dewey Beach commissioners said it is likely the lot will be ready by the beginning of summer, which officially starts on May 15.
People will be able to park using meters or the ParkMobile App on their phones.