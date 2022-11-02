DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Town of Dewey Beach says that their annual 'Adopt a Family' initiative will help provide gifts for children in local families of need.
The Town says that those interested in helping can buy gifts from each child's wish list, which can include clothing, grocery store gift cards, and quality toys. The town says it may be the only gifts these children receive, so they want to make it count.
According to the Town, age, clothing size, and favorite color are listed in case gift givers want to gift something not on the wish list.
The Town says that once a gift is ready, it can be dropped off at Dewey Beach Town Hall until Friday, December 2nd. They say wrapping the gift is optional, but they must be labeled with the recipients ID code.
If you are interested in being a gift giver, go to this link.