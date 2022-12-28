Dewey Beach and Verizon Nears Agreement For 5G Pole Removal

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Two years after their installation, Dewey Beach and Verizon may have reached a path to move the 5G Verizon poles installed on several dunes.
The town's consultant James Crane has received an update from Verizon including updated proposed site plans. He said he expects to present them in the coming weeks.
"I think of the four locations we are starting to move forward. I don't know if all four will be able to be presented at the same time. I am confident that I can at least start presenting at least one or two shortly to the town manager for a final decision," Crane said.
The town says it's a process that's been stalled by Verizon.
"We've been working to get Verizon to move quickly on this and Verizon I feel has just been slow in getting us responses in a timely fashion," Town Manager Bill Zolper said.
Some locals said they don't think the poles should have been there in the first place.
"The poles break up a pristine view and i think that is wrong. These dunes were never intended for an easement for telephone poles," Gib Lentz said.
Though it has been a long two years, Crane says it's somewhat the nature of the work.
"I have seen this type of process with other carriers and this is how carriers work. they want to make sure they protect themselves."
WRDE reached out to Verizon to request an interview and they sent a statement, "We are continuing to work with Dewey Beach on what works best to serve customers and what locations are available, but are still awaiting all the necessary approvals."