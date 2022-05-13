DEWEY BEACH, Del. - On Friday afternoon the Town of Dewey announced that the beach within the municipal boundaries of the Town of Dewey Beach is reopening.
They say this is after inspection of the dune crossings throughout the town.
All beach access points are now open, with the exception of Dagsworthy Avenue, Collins Avenue, and Bellevue Street. These three dune crossings will remain closed at this time due to steep drop offs on the east side of the dune that poses a risk to the public.
However, the Maintenance Supervisor is actively working on remedying the dunes on those streets.
Dewey Beach says they will provide an update once the access is passable on Dagsworthy Avenue, Collins Avenue and Bellevue Street.