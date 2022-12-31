DEWEY BEACH, Del. -
If you planned to go to the New Years Eve Ball Drop in Dewey Beach this year, you'll need to make other plans.
According to organizers, it is officially cancelled this year due to weather.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&
